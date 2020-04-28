

ROBERT CLARENCE ANDERSON "Bob"



Passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 complications from the COVID-19 virus at The Village at Rockville. Born May 25, 1930 to the late Roberta and Clarence Anderson in Chicago, Illinois. He is survived by his wife, Alice of 52 years and his son, Paul G. Anderson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Anderson.

There will be a private service and interment. A Memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at a later date at Augustana Lutheran Church where Bob and Alice are faithful members.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Augustana Lutheran Church, 2100 New Hampshire Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20009 or to The Village at Rockville (Benevolent Care), 9701 Veirs Drive, Rockville, MD 20850.

