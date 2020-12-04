Or Copy this URL to Share



ROBERT H. ANDERSON "Rock"

Peacefully on Thursday, November 5 2020, resident of Hyattsville, MD, formerly of Washington, DC. Devoted husband to Dianne Anderson; loving father of LaTanya and Monique Anderson; son of the late Ralph and Ella Mae Anderson. Also survived by other relatives of Spring Hope and Rocky Mount, NC, and friends. Vistation will be held on Monday, December 7, 9:30 a.m.; services 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.



