The Washington Post

Robert Andrews

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Andrews.
Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
20747
(301)-568-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
13205 Old Marlboro Pike
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
13205 Old Marlboro Pike
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Cheltenham, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ROBERT LEWIS ANDREWS ( Age 80)  

On Saturday, October 12, 2019. Predeceased by his son, Mario Elliott. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Ann Andrews; three sons, Stan Andrews, Larry Andrews (Kathy) and Stanley Andrews; one daughter, Linda Andrews; one brother, Richard Andrews (Liz); one sister, Doris Andrews; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service 12 noon, Saturday, October 19, at Antioch Baptist Church, 13205 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment on on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.