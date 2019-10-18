ROBERT LEWIS ANDREWS ( Age 80)
On Saturday, October 12, 2019. Predeceased by his son, Mario Elliott. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Ann Andrews; three sons, Stan Andrews, Larry Andrews (Kathy) and Stanley Andrews; one daughter, Linda Andrews; one brother, Richard Andrews (Liz); one sister, Doris Andrews; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service 12 noon, Saturday, October 19, at Antioch Baptist Church, 13205 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment on on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Home.