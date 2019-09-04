The Washington Post

ROBERT BAIRD (1932 - 2019)
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Robert Baird. May you..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA
22046
(703)-533-0341
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
St James Catholic Church
905 Park Ave
Falls Church, VA
Robert Leo Baird  

Passed away on September 2, 2019 in Fairfax VA. Robert was born in Mt Pleasant, PA to Leo and Marie Baird in February 26, 1932.
He is survived by his wife, Bunnie; children, Mike Baird and Laura Turpin; and four grandchildren.
The visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home Falls Church. The funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St James Catholic Church, 905 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 222046 with a private burial to follow at later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to stbonaventuremission.org
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 4, 2019
