

Robert Leo Baird



Passed away on September 2, 2019 in Fairfax VA. Robert was born in Mt Pleasant, PA to Leo and Marie Baird in February 26, 1932.

He is survived by his wife, Bunnie; children, Mike Baird and Laura Turpin; and four grandchildren.

The visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home Falls Church. The funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St James Catholic Church, 905 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 222046 with a private burial to follow at later date.