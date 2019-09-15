ROBERT H. BARAN
(Age 67)
Robert H. Baran, of Bethesda, MD passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Devoted husband of 39 years to Virginia "Ginny" Lock Baran; devoted father of Virginia "Ginger" Lyons (husband, Sean) and Payton Baran (wife, Page); cherished grandfather of Mackenzie and Harper Lyons, Guy Baran; loving brother of Mark Baran.
Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Tuesday, September 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 7500 Pearl Street, Bethesda, MD on Wednesday, September 18 at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alley Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 585 Mount Rainier, MD 20712 (www.saveacat.org
). Please view and sign the family guest book at: