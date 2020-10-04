Of Maynard, MA, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was the loving husband of Joan C. (King) Barta. Father of Meri-lyn Ball of Frederick, MD, Robert M. Barta II and wife Jessica of Olney, MD, Jamie C. Barta and wife Lora of Latrobe, PA, Lance W. Barta and wife Debbie of Annapolis, MD; grandfather of Megan, Steven, Taylor, Lily, and Alex; great grandfather of Emily. Bob was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Barta. Services will be private. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: