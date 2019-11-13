

Robert J. Batal (Age 84)



Of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Fair Oaks Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

Born on November 5, 1935 in Andover, Massachusetts, Bob was the youngest child of Dr. and Mrs. John T. Batal. He attended Proctor Academy in Andover, New Hampshire and graduated from Middlebury College in 1958 where he met the love of his life, Sandy Yeomans, and was a member of the varsity football and golf teams and the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

After Bob served with the U.S. Army Medical Corps in Fort Hood, Texas, Bob and Sandy were married and raised their four children in Fairfax, Virginia and Rye Beach, New Hampshire and were blessed with eight grandchildren over their nearly six decades of marriage. Bob started his career in Virginia as a realtor in the early 1960s and later founded Batal Builders Inc. and built single-family homes and townhomes throughout Northern Virginia.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Jack Batal, and his wife, Sandy. Bob is survived by his sons, John Batal and Rob Batal; daughters, Jeannie Varney and Katie Fort; sister, Jean Moran; and grandchildren, Katie Varney, Bennett Varney, John Batal, Ally Batal, Kristina Batal, Sam Batal, Haley Fort, and Alex Fort.

At the family's request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, November 15, at 3 p.m. at Fairfax Presbyterian Church, 10723 Main Street, Fairfax, Virginia 22030. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to the Amyloidosis Foundation: www.amyloidosis.org

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and staff at Fair Oaks Hospital for their care and compassion. We are also very grateful for Bob's neighbors and friends who supported him after the devastating loss of his wife Sandy last year.