BATES ROBERT HARTER BATES "Bob" Robert Harter "Bob" Bates passed away on January 2, 2020. His fighting spirit and independent nature were evident until the last breath of his illustrious life. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia O'Malley Bates, their six children (all graduates of T.C. Williams HS), 11 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Born on May 17, 1928, in Toledo, OH, Bob grew up with his older siblings Wesley and Joanne in the Springfield, OH Masonic Home for Boys and Girls until he graduated from high school in 1946. He immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corps , where he served two years before he was honorably discharged. He attended Morningside College in Sioux City, IA, where he earned a BS Degree in Sociology, played basketball and baseball, and ran track. He also played football for George Allen, who famously began his Hall of Fame career at Morningside. After graduation from Morningside, Bob served in the US Army. Following his Honorable Discharge, he worked as a clerk for the FBI and simultaneously attended Mt. Vernon Law School in Baltimore, MD. His law degree served as a gateway to his service as a Special Agent with the Bureau, where he met his bride of 63 years. His graduation from the Army's Language School in Monterey, CA afforded him the opportunity to interview Hungarian refugees during their exodus from Communist oppression in that country. His 25 year career with the FBI ended in 1983. Intent on utilizing his investigative skills to serve his local community, Bob volunteered thousands of hours with the Alexandria (VA) Police Department over the course of 20+ years. He also volunteered at Mended Hearts of Alexandria Hospital, Red Cross Disaster Team, Alexandria Homeless Shelter, St. Martin de Porres Senior Community Center, Landmark Police Satellite Facility, organized the Neighborhood Watch Program, and wrote a weekly article for the Alexandria Gazette and Port Packet newspapers. He coached in the Alexandria Soccer Association and advised on the Gifted and Talented Committee of Alexandria Schools. His athletic endeavors were quite extensive and diverse. He was a member of Northern Virginia's elite Senior Softball Team that competed nationally and internationally. He ran a 50-mile trail race. He bowled weekly in a competitive league. Tennis was his love, where he not only competed in various tournaments, but also taught all of his children how to play and love the game. He competed in various sports in the Northern Virginia Senior Olympics. He was a Scrabble, croquet and ping-pong champ at home, where he warmly welcomed family and friends with open arms and lively conversation. A reception to honor Bob and his surviving wife Pat will be held on Saturday, January 18 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at: The Wellington Senior Living Center 7820 Baltusrol Blvd Gainesville, VA. 20155 In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the T.C. Williams HS Scholarship Fund, or a law enforcement or military organization of your choiceIn lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the T.C. Williams HS Scholarship Fund, or a law enforcement or military organization of your choice Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 11, 2020

