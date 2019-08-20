

Robert Joseph Berens "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Joseph Berens, 96, died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 16, 2019 at Green Spring Village, Springfield, VA. Robert was born in Dunlap, Iowa, one of five children to Mary (Bentlage) and Joseph Berens. Robert was raised on a farm in Neola, Iowa, during the Great Depression. He joined the Army at the young age of 17 and was a veteran of Robert "Bob" Joseph Berens, 96, died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 16, 2019 at Green Spring Village, Springfield, VA. Robert was born in Dunlap, Iowa, one of five children to Mary (Bentlage) and Joseph Berens. Robert was raised on a farm in Neola, Iowa, during the Great Depression. He joined the Army at the young age of 17 and was a veteran of World War II , Korea and Vietnam. He served 32 years, rising in rank from infantry recruit to full Colonel. During this time, Robert earned a Master's degree in Journalism. After retiring from the Army, he taught college level written communications, wrote articles for professional magazines, and published one novel and four nonfiction books including a collection of his amazing life experiences.

After graduating from the State University of Iowa in 1949, he married his college sweetheart, Betty-Lou Ehlke. They were married over 59 years, traveling the world throughout their time together.

Robert is survived by three daughters, Barbara Berens Oxley (John), Phoenix, AZ, Leslie Berens, Falls Church, VA, Jeanne Berens Mitchell (Tom), Colorado Springs, CO; 11 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren. We love you, Daddy; we will see you again!

A memorial mass will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Saint Bernadette's Catholic Church on Thursday, August 22, 2019 with a reception to follow from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m at Demaine Funeral Home,Springfield, VA. Please view and sign the guestbook at Demaine Funeral.