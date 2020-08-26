1/1
ROBERT BEVERLY
1918 - 2020
Robert J. Beverly (Age 102)  
Robert J. Beverly Sr., passed peacefully Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Washington, DC on February 20, 1918 to William and Mary Beverly. Survived by his sister Marjorie Elliott; son Robert J. Beverly Jr.; and 47 grandchildren. He was a chef working for the Pullman Porter company. He was Treasurer of the Teamsters Local Union 237 in New York City. He tutored math for many years in the D.C. Public Schools. Viewing on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland, MD. Immediately following there will be a gravesite service (mask required). Memorials may be made to the Robert J. Beverly Sr. Academic Scholarship Fund, P.O. box 47564, 6514 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
AUG
28
Graveside service
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland
4111 Pennsylvania Avenue
Suitland, MD 20746
301-817-0120
