

ROBERT BIRDSONG, JR.



On May 30, 2019, Robert Birdsong Jr. passed away. He is preceded in death by his first wife Cradelia Birdsong, and his sister Essie Hill. Survived by his wife Evelyn Gail-Birdsong. Father of Jerome Keith Birdsong and wife DeeAnn, and Pamela Birdsong-Edeen and husband David. Step-father of Mark Gail, and David Gail and wife Rivian. Brother of Leonard Birdsong and wife Yvette, and Calvin Birdsong. Grandfather of Jerome Robert Birdsong, Yngwie Edeen and wife Wiltssy, Malcolm Edeen, Satchel Edeen, and Cameron Birdsong. Great-grandfather of five.

Family will receive friends St. John United Church, at Wildelake Interfaith Center, 10431 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 on Thursday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, where funeral services will begin at 12 noon. Interment Columbia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church.