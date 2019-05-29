

ROBERT S. BIRNS



On Tuesday, May 28, 2019. ROBERT S. BIRNS of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Leona D. Birns, loving father of Neil (Dawn) Birns, Terri (Tim) Moore and Stacey (Jerry) Engel, dear grandfather of Steven (Kristy) Moore, Erin McCord, Chase (Lisette) and Brandt Engel, Kayla (Patrick) Morgan, Matt and Sarah Birns, great grandfather of Addy, Colton, Christopher, Bella, Parker, Gina and Jeremy. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the Columbia Jewish Congregation, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia, MD. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed at the home of Terri and Tim Moore, Columbia, MD. Thursday following the interment to minyan service at 7:30 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to minyan service at 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to minyan service at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to B'nai B'rith. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001