Of Germantown, MD. passed away on January 29, 2019 at Suburban Hospital due to heart Failure. Bob graduated from Indiana Univ. in 1968. served two years in the Army and then began his career with Liberty Mutual in MI and Rockville and Columbia, MD. He retired in 2007. Beloved husband of his wife of 43 years to Sara Blum; also survived by cousins in IN; Pamela Senak Marasco (Michael), Scott Senak (Charlene), Mark Senak (Laura), and Carol Saynak Chase Johnston, plus Sara's cousins in VA, IN, and CA. A memorial visitation will be held at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. For full obituary, please visit
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 23, 2019
