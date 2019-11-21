The Washington Post

ROBERT BOLDEN-JACKSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT BOLDEN-JACKSON.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Open Heart Way of The Cross
5701 Walker Mill Rd.
Capitol Heights, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Open Heart Way of The Cross
5701 Walker Mill Rd.
Capitol Heights, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ROBERT L. BOLDEN-JACKSON  

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Banestta Jackson; mother, Anna Bolden (Charles); daughter, Ellen Armstead; nine grandchildren; brother, Robert D Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Bolden-Jackson will lie in state at Open Heart Way of The Cross 5701 Walker Mill Rd., Capitol Heights, MD on Saturday, November 23 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 am. Officiating Minister, Elder Nick Mason. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.www.stewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.