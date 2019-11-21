ROBERT L. BOLDEN-JACKSON
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Banestta Jackson; mother, Anna Bolden (Charles); daughter, Ellen Armstead; nine grandchildren; brother, Robert D Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Bolden-Jackson will lie in state at Open Heart Way of The Cross 5701 Walker Mill Rd., Capitol Heights, MD on Saturday, November 23 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 am. Officiating Minister, Elder Nick Mason. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.www.stewartfuneralhome.com
