

Robert N. Bookhart



Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 100. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Andrewlette Thompson, sister, Harriet Carter and his six grandchildren, Carol Cole (Curtis), Deborah Turner (Kirby), Alexander Thompson, Jr. (Michele), Bonita Wardlaw (Albert), Erroll Waymond Thompson (Felicia) and Andrew Thompson (Mary), seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. He is survived by his significant other, Ina McNeil and many friends. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Rose McCullough Bookhart, parents Napoleon and Ellen, brothers, John, James, Daniel and sister, Julia. He was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina. Shortly after Honorable Discharge from the Army he moved to Washington, DC where he served as a painter and wall paper specialist for over 35 years in several federal government agencies. Afterwards he was the Steward of the Alibi Club for 20 years. For over 70 years he served on the Deacon Board and was active in many ministries at the Greater First Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. A private family service will be held on May 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date at his church.