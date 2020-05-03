

ROBERT JAMES BOOTH, M.B.A., D.D.S

.

"Bob"

Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army



Lieutenant Colonel Robert "Bob" James Booth, M.B.A., D.D.S., of Ellicott City, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on April 10, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born on February 23, 1930 in Montgomery, Alabama to Alexander and Essie Booth. Bob was a loving and devoted husband to Lenora L. Booth for nearly 46 years; of this union he is survived by two children Robert J. Booth II and his wife Spring of Denver, Colorado, and Cheryl B. Jones and her husband Jawanza of Mitchellville, Maryland. He is also survived by his beloved daughter Brenda Wright of Novi, Michigan. Also, left to cherish his memories are his grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bob was proud to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Army after his high school graduation. He later graduated from Alabama State College for Negroes and Meharry Medical College. During his Military career, as an oral surgeon, he served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War . He was the first black officer appointed as a Dental Surgeon to the 101st Airborne Division and his decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star , Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Medal badge and Parachutist Badge before retiring. After retirement, he received his MBA from Loyola University.

Bob was an active member of Locust United Methodist Church; Howard County NAACP; and the Columbia, MD Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., as well as an advocate for education, civil rights, and justice. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, was an avid reader, and delighted in spending time with his grandbabies. He will be remembered as an extraordinary man of wisdom and character who was always willing to support and mentor others. Above all, he loved his family unconditionally.

A viewing will be held on May 16, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Rd., Jessup, MD 20794, preceded by a funeral for immediate family members. A Memorial Service and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Foundation, Columbia, MD. Checks can be made payable to KAPSF and mailed to Attn: Mr. Wendell Foster, P.O. Box 6114, Columbia, MD 21045.