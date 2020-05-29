ROBERT S. BORD
On Monday, May 25, 2020, ROBERT S. BORD of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of 40 years of Bonnie Park Brodsky. Devoted father of Eric (Deborah Smolover) Bord, Julie (the late Michael) Reisinger, Leslie (Eric Thomson) Bord, Claire (John) Stansbury and Marjorie Brooks. Dear brother of Bonnie (Laurence) Fields and the late Bernard Bord. Loving grandfather of Liana and Aydin Smolover-Bord, Allison (Patrick) Durbin, Nicole and Benjamin Reisinger, Andrew, Alex (Juliana Butler) and Zach Thomson and Amber Stansbury. Cherished great-grandfather of Philomena Thomson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, www.hias.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.