Robert Francis Bradford

On Sunday, March 17, 2019 of Falls Church, Virginia formerly of Washington, DC. Brother of Albert C. Bradford, Norman E. Bradford, Michael J. Bradford and the late Denise E. Bean. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be offered at the DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Ave. N.W, (complimentary valet provided) on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Atlanta, GA or to Catholic Charities 924 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001.

DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-6680
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 30, 2019
