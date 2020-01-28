ROBERT HUGH BRADFORD
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Richie Bradford; devoted father of twin daughters, Debra L. Robinson of Brandon, FL and Deitra Hudson of Washington, DC. Also survived by five grandchildren, Suprenia Robinson of Clinton, MD, Kelvin Robinson of Annapolis, MD, Sherry Hudson, Ronald Jr. and Aaron Peterson all of Oakland, CA; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Williams and Peggy Smallwood; brother, John Thomas Bradford; son-in-law, Kelvin Robinson and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by brother Bankhead Bradford; sisters, Emma Hamilton and Mae Percy Williams. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 29 at Hodges & Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.