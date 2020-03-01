Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT BRANT. View Sign Service Information Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 (703)-938-7440 Send Flowers Notice

BRANT ROBERT LEON BRANT CDR, USN (Ret.) "Friar Tuck" Robert L. Brant "Tuck" passed away December 7, 2019. He was 77. Tuck was born and raised in Marquette, Michigan, along the shores of Lake Superior and was a proud Yooper. He graduated from Northern Michigan University with a BA degree in 1965 and obtained his MS degree from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, in 1972. After his commissioning from the Aviation Officer Candidate program in 1965, Tuck served on board the USS Douglas Fox (DD 779) as Combat Information Center Officer. It was while on the Fox that his CO gave him the nickname "Friar Tuck". He volunteered for service in Vietnam and in the summer of 1968 transferred to Coastal Divisions Eleven and Thirteen as Officer in Charge of PCF's (Swift Boat) 36 and 96. On July 4, 1969, Tuck returned home assigned to the Naval ROTC Unit at Miami University as an assistant professor of Naval Science. It was here that he met his future wife, Barbara. He next attended Naval Destroyer School in Newport, Rhode Island, where, upon graduation in 1973, he was assigned as Chief Engineer on the USS Sarsfield (DD 837). In 1975, he became an Equal Opportunity Specialist at the Human Research Management Detachment in Mayport, Florida. This assignment was followed in 1977 by a tour as Executive Officer and "Plank Owner" of the USS O'Brien (DD 975), a newly commissioned Spruance class destroyer homeported in San Diego, California. In September 1979, Tuck reported to the Naval Military Personnel Command for duty as a Lieutenant Commander surface assignment officer. He then attended the National War College graduating in 1982. In May 1983, he took Command of the USS Luce (DDG 38), which deployed to the Persian Gulf. In 1985, Tuck returned to Washington, DC where he worked for the Military Sealift Command until his retirement from the Navy in 1989. His awards include three

BRANT ROBERT LEON BRANT CDR, USN (Ret.) "Friar Tuck" Robert L. Brant "Tuck" passed away December 7, 2019. He was 77. Tuck was born and raised in Marquette, Michigan, along the shores of Lake Superior and was a proud Yooper. He graduated from Northern Michigan University with a BA degree in 1965 and obtained his MS degree from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, in 1972. After his commissioning from the Aviation Officer Candidate program in 1965, Tuck served on board the USS Douglas Fox (DD 779) as Combat Information Center Officer. It was while on the Fox that his CO gave him the nickname "Friar Tuck". He volunteered for service in Vietnam and in the summer of 1968 transferred to Coastal Divisions Eleven and Thirteen as Officer in Charge of PCF's (Swift Boat) 36 and 96. On July 4, 1969, Tuck returned home assigned to the Naval ROTC Unit at Miami University as an assistant professor of Naval Science. It was here that he met his future wife, Barbara. He next attended Naval Destroyer School in Newport, Rhode Island, where, upon graduation in 1973, he was assigned as Chief Engineer on the USS Sarsfield (DD 837). In 1975, he became an Equal Opportunity Specialist at the Human Research Management Detachment in Mayport, Florida. This assignment was followed in 1977 by a tour as Executive Officer and "Plank Owner" of the USS O'Brien (DD 975), a newly commissioned Spruance class destroyer homeported in San Diego, California. In September 1979, Tuck reported to the Naval Military Personnel Command for duty as a Lieutenant Commander surface assignment officer. He then attended the National War College graduating in 1982. In May 1983, he took Command of the USS Luce (DDG 38), which deployed to the Persian Gulf. In 1985, Tuck returned to Washington, DC where he worked for the Military Sealift Command until his retirement from the Navy in 1989. His awards include three Bronze Stars with Combat "V", the Navy Commendation Medal, Purple Heart , Presidential Unit Citation and Vietnam service medals. Tuck's civilian career involved working for two defense contractors, followed by ten years with the Ashburn Village Development Corporation. He retired for a second time in 2009. He enjoyed many years as an active member of the Swift Boat Sailors Association and the Potomac Decoy Collectors Association. In retirement, he had many great adventures with his best pal, Ernie Andersen. He enjoyed running, hunting, reading and telling sea stories. Most of all, he loved his family. As the years passed, it became apparent that Tuck was suffering from Alzheimer's disease as well as some other health issues attributed to Agent Orange exposure. He handled the disease with determination and courage but dementia is more destructive than any enemy one can imagine. It robs the individual of everything but his/her soul. Tuck was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ilithe Brant, his sister Sue Ann Coates, and his sister-in-law Suzanne Holmes Summers. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Summers Brant, his daughter, Jennifer Wrenn Brant, his brothers-in-law, William Bayne Summers, Jr. (Pamela), Mark Hunter Summers (Stephanie) and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, shipmates, Swift Boat brothers, TKE fraternity brothers, Beach Week friends, fellow Memory Care residents and the family cat, Samantha. Barbara and Jennifer sincerely thank the many people who guided them on their journey through Tuck's Alzheimer's disease and listened to their worries with understanding and patience. It is a lonely path but made easier by the kindness and thoughtfulness of others. They also thank the staff and CNAs at Great Falls Assisted Living, Bethesda Health and Rehabilitation Center, Suburban Hospital, and Montgomery Hospice as well as caregivers Agnes, Nancy, Dilly, Charles, and Patricia. Most of all they wish to thank their family for providing Tuck with a beautiful place to live and their friends, who supported them. Every act of consideration was powerful. Tuck could not survive this disease but Barbara and Jennifer have because of the prayers and friendship surrounding them throughout this ordeal. Services will be held, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. beginning with a Mass at Memorial Chapel, Fort Myer/Henderson Hall, Virginia. Interment at Arlington National Ceremony will immediately follow. Due to heightened security, guests must enter Ft. Myer using the Hatfield Gate off Washington Blvd. Please have Federal or State Government approved photo ID. Noncitizens must have a passport. This includes anyone 16 or older. Please arrive at the gate by noon to allow time for processing. After the burial service, there will be a reception at Spates Community Club, 214 McNair Rd., Fort Myer, VA. If you wish to make a donation in Tuck's memory, we suggest the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365; Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22171 or The Maritime Museum Association of San Diego including "Swift Boat Fund" on your check, 1492 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101.If you wish to make a donation in Tuck's memory, we suggest the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365; Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22171 or The Maritime Museum Association of San Diego including "Swift Boat Fund" on your check, 1492 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Purple Heart Bronze Star Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close