BROWN Dr. Robert GUy Brown "Bob" 1927-2019 Dr. Robert Guy Brown, Professor of Sociology at George Washington University from 1963-1992 died peacefully at his home on July 20, 2019 from cardiac complications. While completing his PhD. in Sociology at the University of North Carolina in 1950, he met Betty, the love of his life and wife of 67 years. She was always by his side as he contributed to the field of Sociology through his teaching, research, writings and administration. Dr. Brown specialized in gerontology, death and dying, medical, homelessness, and studies on behavior in organizations. Early in his career Bob worked with Governor Denny Roberts of Rhode Island studying social issues of aging and how to help our aging population. He then accepted his first professorship teaching at Duke University which posed a problem as to whom to root for in sports because he had both loyalty to his UNC grad school and to his employer. He subsequently taught at the University of Georgia and researched behavior in orga- nizations, government and the military. He then published this research on the "Technological Change in Careers In Complex Organizations." In 1963, Bob moved to Virginia. There he served his longest tenure of 29 years at George Washington University, where he taught and served intermittently as Department Chair. His article on "Family Structure and Social Isolation of Older Persons" was based on his work with the elderly and the homeless. Upon his retirement in 1992 he was awarded Emeritus status. Bob had a passion for Dixieland Jazz music. He always had a tune in his head and often tapped his feet to the beat. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing golf and could be found cheering for his Redskins on Sundays in the fall and watching soccer, tennis and golf when the tournaments were in full swing. Words were Bob's specialty. He could complete a crossword puzzle, turn a phrase in conversation or turn the pages of a mystery novel. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Betty, his son Chris Brown, daughter Cally Brown Lerew and her husband David Lerew, daughter Jenny Brown Sheehan and her husband Sean Sheehan and three grandsons, D. Lee Lerew, Jr. and his finance Katlin Gould, Owen Bob Sheehan and Andrew Sheehan. He will be sorely missed as a husband, father, grandfather, colleague and friend. A funeral of Thanksgiving will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 6715 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA 22101. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dr. Brown may be made to Langley School 1411 Balls Hill Road, McLean, Virginia 22101 or to St. John's Episcopal Church. Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019

