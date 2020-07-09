1/
ROBERT BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT R. BROWN  
On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, ROBERT R. BROWN of Silver Spring MD. Loving husband of Shirley Brown. Devoted father of Loren (Moran Eizenberger) Brown, and David (Lesli King) Brown. Dear brother of Bonny Billig. Cherished grandfather of, Elle, Jemma, Alexis, and Seth Brown. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society: nationalmssociety.org or to the American Glaucoma Society: Americanglaucoma.org. Arrangements entrusted to: TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME: 202-541-1001


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Judean Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved