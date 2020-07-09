ROBERT BROWN

ROBERT R. BROWN
On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, ROBERT R. BROWN of Silver Spring MD. Loving husband of Shirley Brown. Devoted father of Loren (Moran Eizenberger) Brown, and David (Lesli King) Brown. Dear brother of Bonny Billig. Cherished grandfather of, Elle, Jemma, Alexis, and Seth Brown. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society: nationalmssociety.org
or to the American Glaucoma Society: Americanglaucoma.org
. Arrangements entrusted to: TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME: 202-541-1001