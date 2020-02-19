

Robert J. Brunett (Age 90)



Of Fairfax, VA, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved husband and sweetheart of Carol Wagner; devoted father of Marie Barnett (Tony), Jenny Ellison (Rob), and the late Mark Brunett; grandfather of Carolyn and Jack Barnett and Erica and Audrey Ellison and brother-in-law of Maryann Phipps as well as uncle to her children, Brandon and Lauren. He was preceded in death by his former wife Frances Jenkins Brunett, mother of his children.

Bob had a longtime career at Riggs National Bank, Washington, DC where he met Carol. He served as a Colonel in the US Army and had worked during his retirement for the Sunrise Living facilities where the residents could relate to his whitish hair. He also leaves many family and friends in Jabing, Austria along with treasured local friends. During his life he looked forward to overseas trips to Germany and Austria to enjoy the sights, family, friends and slivovitz. He collected baseball caps over the years and bicentennial quarters as a retiree and enjoyed the process of buying rolls of quarters, hunting for the 1976 coins and shining them.

A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The online guestbook is available at www,moneyandking.com. In lieu of flowers, give him a good thought; memorial donations can be sent to any childrens-focused charity or animal organization.