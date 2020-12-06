On Sunday, November 29, 2020, Robert Louis Bryant of Camp Springs, Maryland entered into eternal life. Loving husband of Melaine Bryant. Devoted brother of Bennie Bryant (Yvonne). Also survived by one god daughter, Ashley Hinnant;two nephews, four nieces, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, December 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church of Camp Spring, 5600 Old Branch Avenue, Camp Springs, Maryland. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.