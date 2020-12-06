1/1
ROBERT BRYANT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT LOUIS BRYANT  
On Sunday, November 29, 2020, Robert Louis Bryant of Camp Springs, Maryland entered into eternal life. Loving husband of Melaine Bryant. Devoted brother of Bennie Bryant (Yvonne). Also survived by one god daughter, Ashley Hinnant;two nephews, four nieces, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, December 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church of Camp Spring, 5600 Old Branch Avenue, Camp Springs, Maryland. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.www.wisemanfuneralhome.net  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved