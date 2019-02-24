Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT BULKLEY. View Sign



ROBERT D. BULKLEY (Age 51)

Born August 12, 1967 in Dallas, Texas. On February 3, 2019 in Ft. Myers FL after a short illness. Raised in New York City he earned his undergraduate degree from Columbia University. NYC and MA - International Political Economy from American University in Washington, DC. After spending a number of years in the private financial sector in Washington, he spent the majority of his professional life abroad leading international business development efforts with financial, governmental, and national institutions. He is preceded in death by his father, Jonathan A Bulkley; brother, Peter A Bulkley; and aunt, Virginia Bulkley Whitehill. He is survived by his mother Eliane F Bulkley; sister-in-law Fabienne Bulkley; her children Annabelle and Alexander Bulkley; several close cousins; and a host of friends and colleagues. While no formal memorial service is planned, there will be a number of small celebratory gatherings in his honor. Robert was profoundly impacted by his years of living in conflict zones with people and communities struggling to build their economies. He loved his time sailing solo and with competitive teams, with the freedom and challenges of the open sea. He thoroughly enjoyed the company of countless individuals from all walks of life. Robert lived life large leaving an indelible mark on friends and family alike. Known to be well mannered, well read, fiercely loyal, blessed with a quick wit, and with a talent for lively conversation, Robert was genuinely one of a kind. While the world is a dimmer place without him, it's safe to say the heavens are indeed brighter.

