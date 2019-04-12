BURCH Cdr. ROBERT F. BURCH "Bob" Cdr. Robert F. "Bob" Burch, 92, a career officer in the Navy, died of Alzheimer's disease at the Sylvestery Memory Care Center on April 6, 2019. Cdr. Burch, a long-time resident of Arlington, VA, was born in Heath, TX to Robert S. Burch and Bonnie Clodelle Bratcher Burch. In college, he was recruited for the V-12 Navy College Program devised to supplement the force of commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy during World War II. When he graduated as a Civil Engineer at age 19, he was the youngest commissioned Officer in the Navy. He joined the Amphibious Construction Battalion and in the course of a full career, served at bases that stretched across the globe from the Philippines to Naples, Italy. After retirement from the Navy, he became the Director of Physical Plant for George Washington University for more than 20 years. He was an authority on Deferred Maintenance and after he retired from GWU, he worked as a private consultant. He loved music and dancing, reading, travel and food, dogs and gardening. He was delighted and proud to contribute significantly to the landscaping and physical plant at his beloved St. Agnes Church. But above everything, he loved his friends. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Christina M. Burch, son-in-law Jay A. McWhorter, sister Mary Patricia Burch Marvin (Charles), grandsons John R. and Brian J. McWhorter, and two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His cherished wife, Christine LaChimia Burch, predeceased him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1910 N. Randolph, Arlington, VA 22207, on Monday April 15 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the: Georgetown University MC Memory Disorders Program: Attn: Carolyn Ward GUMC, Department of Neurology Building D, Suite 177 4000 Reservoir Rd, NW Washington, DC 20057 Washington, DC 20057
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2019