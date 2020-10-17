1/
ROBERT BURNSTEIN
Robert Lewis Rubenstein  
Of Williamsburg, VA (formerly of Falls Church, VA, Matawan, NJ and Perth Amboy, NJ) passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leah of 52 years. He leaves behind his son, Adam Rubenstein (Robin) of Williamsburg, VA, daughter, Lisa Gerstenfeld (Philip) of Dallas, TX, daughter, Allison Rome (Bryan) of Reston, VA; loving grandchildren, Seth and Saul Gerstenfeld, Hallie and Brad Rubenstein, and Elyssa and Jack Rome; and brother, Dr. Carl Rubenstein (Debby) of Oklahoma City, OK. A memorial service will be held at a later time due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to Riverside Hospital Foundation (Riverside Doctors Hospital Make a Difference fund or Dr. Mark Ellis Cancer Care Endowment Fund), Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or The Glass Ribbon Project .

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2020.
