Robert Stephen Burton "Bob"
Born November 6, 1934 in New York City, passed away on July 28, 2020 at the Residences at Thomas Circle, from advanced Parkinson's disease. Bob lived in the DC area for 40 years, and in Boulder, CO, and New York before that. He was for many years a statistician at the National Center for Education Statistics at the Department of Education. In the 1970s, he was one of the early computer programmers at the Institute for Behavioral Science at the University of Colorado, as well as a statistical consultant for public health systems within Native American reservations. His passion for numbers and pure mathematics infused his life at work and outside of work. Bob was a lifelong lover of nature, birdwatching, urban walking, and hiking, as well as an avid reader, moviegoer, and cataloguer of many things. He collected art pottery, maps, World's Fair memorabilia, blue glass bottles, baseball cards, and t-shirts; created witty arts and crafts; was a self-taught woodworker; and loved music, especially folk music. He was often whistling or singing, especially in the car. He loved Ben & Jerry's ice cream, beach boardwalks, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and being contrarian. He was devoted to his childhood friends from his Bronx neighborhood and to chronicling Bronx and New York City history. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Richman, his daughter, Aviva Goode, his son, Jonathan Goode, his daughter, Louise Burton, his granddaughters, Sophia Goode and Lena Goode; his stepchildren, Libby Richman, Joe Richman, and Matt Richman; and his step grandchildren, Mayim, Adi, Zeke, Asa, Kirk, and Ivy. There will be an online service. To learn more or be in touch, please contact avivagoode@gmail.com
.