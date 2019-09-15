Robert T. Caldwell
On Sunday, September 8, 2019, of Bowie, MD. Devoted husband of the late Sara F. Caldwell; loving father of Janet P. and Robert A. Caldwell; loving brother of Elizabeth Caldwell, Buelah May Jennings and Patricia Hickman. Also survived by four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. On Monday, September 16, 2019, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 712 Randolph St., NW, Rev. Frank Tucker, Pastor. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.