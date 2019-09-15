The Washington Post

ROBERT CALDWELL

Service Information
First Baptist Church
712 Randolph St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
712 Randolph St.,
NW, DC
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
712 Randolph St.
NW, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Robert T. Caldwell  

On Sunday, September 8, 2019, of Bowie, MD. Devoted husband of the late Sara F. Caldwell; loving father of Janet P. and Robert A. Caldwell; loving brother of Elizabeth Caldwell, Buelah May Jennings and Patricia Hickman. Also survived by four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. On Monday, September 16, 2019, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 712 Randolph St., NW, Rev. Frank Tucker, Pastor. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
