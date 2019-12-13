

Robert Joseph Campbell "Bob"



Passed away at his home peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 after a long stretch of illness.

Robert was born December 21, 1931 in Lebanon Church, VA; the youngest son of the late Henry Franklin Campbell, Sr. and Clara Ann Supinger Campbell. He served in the U.S. Army from April 1952 until September 1952 when he was honorably discharged to go home to support his ailing parents.

He worked his entire life in construction starting as a carpenter while in high school to his final position as Facilities Manager for the District of Columbia at Lorton Reformatory in Lorton, Virginia where he retired in December of 1996.

Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a proud, hardworking role model of strength, honor, fortitude and endurance who never waned in his support or love of his family and friends. He wouldn't think twice of dropping whatever he was doing to help someone in need.

Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Doris Lee (Cockrill) Campbell; two of his three children, Robert Michael Campbell and Pamela Sue (Campbell) Mulvehill; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Robert is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Deborah Lynn (Campbell) Shultzaberger, a sister, Helen Virginia (Campbell) Ritter and a brother, Henry Franklin Campbell, Jr.

Robert was a devoted member of the Masonic Lodge - Henry lodge #57 having served from 1967 until his death. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m .on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Henry Lodge #57 at 10503 Oak Place, Fairfax, VA immediately followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m.