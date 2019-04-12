Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT CARTER.



ROBERT L. CARTER (Age 83)



On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, went Home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Gladys; sons, Fitzgerald and Michael; daughter-in-law, Sophia; grandchildren, Sheree, Ben and Yasmin; siblings, Hilda, Gerald, Betty and Brenda and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Bethel Pentecostal Tabernacle, 60 Eye St., SW, Washington, DC. Viewing 10 a.m. until Homegoing Service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants."

Ps 116:15