CARTER ROBERT EMERSON CARTER Robert Emerson Carter, centenarian, passed peacefully in his sleep on April 7, 2020, in Bethesda, Maryland. He wrung every bit of life out of his 100 years and enjoyed sharing his many stories with all who had the good fortune to hear. Bob was born February 3, 1920, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was raised on the Eastern Shore in Berlin, Maryland. After graduating from Washington College (Chestertown, MD) in 1942 and beginning graduate school in physics at Purdue University, he was recruited to work on the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, New Mexico. For a young scientist, working in the laboratory with Enrico Fermi and other famous physicists was an amazing experience that shaped the entire rest of his life. He resumed graduate study at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign at the end of the war and married a fellow physics graduate student, Dorothy Williams. He and Dottie had their first of eleven children (Patricia) in Urbana-Champaign as he finished his master's degree. They traveled back to Los Alamos, where he returned to work in the lab. Bob and Dottie had eight more children during their time in Los Alamos, with two additional sons (William and Jeffrey) born after their move to Bethesda in 1963. Bob and Dottie loved their life in New Mexico surrounded by bright, interesting, cultured scientists and their families, as well as the beautiful mountains where hiking, skiing and camping were right outside the door. The move to Bethesda marked a big change in the family's life, but Bob and Dottie's passion and interest for life were evident in many trips to museums, lecture series, and a return to the ocean near Bob's childhood home whenever possible. Bob continued his work as a physicist until his retirement at 80 years young, and he continued volunteer work reviewing standards for nuclear reactors until shortly before he died. He loved the outdoors, still camping and swimming in the ocean until late in his 90s. He was committed to his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and others he also took under his wing. They were all committed right back, visiting frequently, taking care of him and thoroughly enjoying his company. He loved having his family around him and regaled all listeners with his many tales. Throughout his life he was an outdoorsman, physicist, teacher, thinker, humanist and loving support for his entire family. He was a remarkable man. Bob was pre-deceased by his wife of 53 years, son-in-law John Leibman and great-granddaughter Sophie Bayly. He is survived by his eleven children, Patricia Leibman, Thomas Carter (Flora), Jean Carter (Dean Goeldner), Donald Carter (Beth LaCour), Frances Nelson (Don), Susan Carter, Christopher Carter (Mary Ann), Nancy Galyon (Nick), Michael Carter (Elizabeth), William Carter (Heather) and Jeffrey Carter (Renee), as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The closeness of the entire family was reflected in the many family and friends who gathered for a 100th birthday celebration in February 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Atomic Heritage Foundation (www.atomicheritage.org) or Washington College (www.washcoll.edu). Arrangements entrusted to Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, MD. Please view and sign the guestbook at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.comwww.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020