ROBERT CECIL ALLEN
Departed this life on April 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife Barbara Early Allen; daughter Mildred I. Allen; sons John Sales, Jr. and Hugh K. Allen (Jennifer); grandchildren Jazmine N. Allen, Noelle E. Allen and Jacob J. Allen; sisters Joan A. Ray and June A. Rue; brother Ronald Allen (Blanche); sister-in-law Marjorie P. Gholson; brother-in-law David E. Early and a host of other relatives and friends. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Memorial Service, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service 2 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE, Washington, DC.