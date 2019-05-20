The Washington Post

ROBERT CECIL ALLEN

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
Departed this life on April 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife Barbara Early Allen; daughter Mildred I. Allen; sons John Sales, Jr. and Hugh K. Allen (Jennifer); grandchildren Jazmine N. Allen, Noelle E. Allen and Jacob J. Allen; sisters Joan A. Ray and June A. Rue; brother Ronald Allen (Blanche); sister-in-law Marjorie P. Gholson; brother-in-law David E. Early and a host of other relatives and friends. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Memorial Service, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service 2 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE, Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2019
