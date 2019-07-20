Robert J. Celentano
Died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, July 15, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Joline Michaud, son David, daughter Julie Hurlock and her three children, Jackie, Ellen and Doug along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Douglas and his sister, Marie. celebration of life for Robert. It will be In the Maryland Room of the Montgomery station clubhouse in Riderwood Village, 3120 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring Maryland at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.