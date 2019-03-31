ROBERT CHABON

Notice
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to his wife and sons. Stan Marcus"
    - Stan Marcus
  • "Much love, warmth, and comfort to the family."
    - The Sandlins
  • "Our deepest condolences to the entire Chabon family. Dr...."
    - Tonya
  • "I miss you dad. I love you."
    - Andrew Chabon
  • "Shelly and family - I am so sorry for your loss. Please..."
    - Donna Smiley

 

ROBERT CHABON, MD, JD, MPH  

Robert Chabon, a long-time resident of the District, Maryland, and Northern Virginia, died in Portland, Oregon, on Friday, March 22, 2019, after struggling for nearly two years with kidney and liver failure.
 
Born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 2, 1938, the only child of Irving and Irene Chabon, he spent his formative years there before moving to Washington, where he attended Anacostia High School, George Washington University, and Georgetown Medical School. Bob was an unusually brilliant, able and resourceful man, a doctor and a lawyer (University of Maryland), and a person of rare experience and keen judgment.
 
He is survived by his beloved wife, Shelly and their sons, Andrew and Daniel, of Portland, and two sons from his first marriage, Michael (Berkeley) and Stephen (Oakland).
 
A private service will be held in Portland.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 31, 2019
