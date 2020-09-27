1/
ROBERT CHIN
ROBERT CHIN  
Robert Chin, age 94, of Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020. He grew up in Washington, DC in a large family with seven siblings. Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen. Bob will be sadly missed by his children, Vicki Hart (Tom), Robert Chin, Jr. (Barb), and Wendy Rochelle (Paul); his grandchildren, Kimberly Ferguson (Zach), Lauren Hart (Taylor Lawch), Michael Hart, Robert Chin, Sarah Chin, Kelsey Hartmann (Dave), and Kendall Rochelle; and great-granddaughter, Kenley Ferguson. A celebration of his life will be offered at a later date with interment at Arlington National Cemetery. For full obituary, please view and sign the family guestbook at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
