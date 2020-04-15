

ROBERT ANTHONY CICONTE (Age 44)



Of Kensington, MD, passed away at home with his family by his side on April 8, 2020 after battling kidney and heart disease. He is survived by his loving wife, Eun Ha; children, Andrea (14) and Tommy (11); as well as his father, Anthony Ciconte and stepmother, Barbara Ciconte; mother Jean Buskirk and stepfather William Buskirk; sister Pamela Parker, and niece, Hannah Parker.

Robert utilized his creative and artistic talents to build a successful 20+ year career in business and government web design and online solutions and was the recipient of numerous company and industry awards. A guitar player since a teen, Robert's musical interests grew into creating electronic music that he played as a club DJ in his leisure time.