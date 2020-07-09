

ROBERT CIOCCI

On Monday, June 22, 2020, Robert "Bob" Ciocci passed away in Silver Spring, Maryland, at the age of 91. Bob was born on May 23, 1929, in Queens, New York, where he was raised. In 1949, he moved to Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. After serving in the Army, he returned to New Jersey. With his father CW, brother Richard, and nephew Stephen, he owned and operated Apex Gear and Machine Company. Upon his retirement, he moved to The Villages in Florida where he resided for well over 20 years. For the past six years, he has lived at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, Maryland. Bob was an avid woodworker creating beautiful furniture, clocks, toys, and decorative items. He was one of the founding members of the woodworking club in The Villages. He was a walking encyclopedia on the battles of the Civil War and enjoyed visiting battlefields as he traveled North America in his travel trailer. He often recalled with great fondness his trips which stretched from Mexico to Alaska. Bob loved technology and lamented the fact that he was born 50 years too soon. He is survived by his sister, Joan Galiardi; his nephews and nieces, Richard Ciocci (Cathy), Laura Ciocci (Patrick), Christina Sutter (Evan), Lisa Johnson (Richard), Greg Galiardi (Jacquelyn), Sue Gordian (Gil); and their children. On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, he was buried at the Maryland Veterans' Cemetery in Crownsville, Maryland. Donations in his memory can be made to the Kiwanis Club of which he was a long time member.



