ROBERT "BOB" CLARK

Robert Willis Clark "Bob"  

Passed away at his home in Alexandria, VA on February 20, 2019 with family by his side. Bob was the beloved husband of Lisa Clark; father of Rebecca (James) Gammon and Stephen Clark; grandfather of Connor Gammon; brother of Marilyn Brownlie and Barbara Dochterman. Raised on a farm in Ottawa, Il, he graduated and earned his master's degree from the University of Illinois. He had a 34 year career working for the Federal Government. A funeral will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Interment at National Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salvation Army or National Foundation for Cancer Research.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 24, 2019
