ROBERT GARLAND CLARK



With great sadness, the family of Robert Garland Clark, 73, of Urbana, announces his death after a brief struggle with pneumonia on March 16, 2019. A lifelong Marylander, Bob was born April 21, 1945 to William D. and Dorothy Clark in Beltsville. He is survived by Dale M. Clark, his wife of 51 years, and his children, Michael R. and his wife Rebecca, and Jonathan E. and his wife Becca, of Singapore and Urbana. He will be always remembered by his grandchildren, Sydney, Margaret, Jonathan Jr., and Charles, as their loving and proud Poppa, and by his sister, Ellen R. Farmer of Waldorf, as a most trustworthy brother and friend.

Bob grew up in a family with deep roots in Howard County and the beaches of the Chesapeake. A veteran of the Coast Guard, Bob made a career as a purchasing manager and director for Hughes Network Systems in Germantown. He and Dale resided there from 1977 until 2006, when they relocated to Urbana to live with Jonathan and his family. A truly devoted husband, he has been the primary caregiver for Dale during her long battle with Multiple Sclerosis, and provided unfailing care and support for his mother-in-law, Evelyn Melander of Germantown. Bob loved his dogs, playing golf, working on his house, and spending time with his family.

The family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, March 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.

Funeral services will be held at the same location on Monday, March 25 at 1 p.m. Burial will take place thereafter at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.

