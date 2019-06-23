

Robert Louis Clark (Age 76)



Robert Louis "Bob" Clark of McLean, VA, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. His death from pneumonia was sudden and shocking. He leaves his wife, Bettie Ferrell Clark and sisters, Anne and Edith Clark, and many relatives and loved ones. Bob graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1963 and was subsequently employed by the U.S. Army and the CIA. He retired from the CIA in 2009 as a senior scientist/engineer. After retirement he volunteered his time and expertise to Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ as systems administrator. A celebration of his life will be held at Rock Spring Church in Arlington on July 13. Any charitable donations may be made to the or to Rock Spring United Church of Christ, Arlington, VA.