ROBERT "Bob" CLINE
1953 - 2020
ROBERT ALLEN CLINE "Bob"  
Robert "Bob" Allen Cline, 67, of Poolesville, MD, passed away on November 16, 2020 at home.He was the loving husband to Carolyn Cline. Born on January 9, 1953 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Walter and Jean E. (Stokes) Cline. A forty year employee of National Geographic Society, he retired as Vice President of General Services and Facilities. He was a dedicated member of Poolesville Memorial United Methodist Church serving as a Trustee for many years.Along with his wife, Robert is survived by their three children; Lynda Sweet and husband Benjamin, Deborah Stewart and husband Jason, William Cline and wife Sara; one brother, Kenneth W. Cline and six grandchildren, Logan and Emily Sweet, Aiden, Mia and Weston Stewart and Emma Cline. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Poolesville Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 358, Poolesville, MD 20837.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

