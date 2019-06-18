ROBERT ALLEN COHEN
On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Robert Allen Cohen of Bethany Beach, DE. Beloved husband of Phyllis Cohen; devoted father of Scot Cohen (Carolina) and Steve Cohen (Jennifer); loving brother of Janet Covitt (Harold); cherished grandfather of Jackson and Jules. Bob retired after serving over 30 years at the U.S. Department of Labor as a trial attorney in the Mine Health and Safety Administration. Bob formerly worked as a prosecutor for the City of Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 20, 10:30 AM at Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travilah Rd, Rockville, MD 20850. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. Family will be sitting shiva at the Canopy Hotel, Pike and Rose, Bethesda, MD on Thursday, 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and resuming Sunday 6 to 9 p.m. and Monday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Scot and Carolina's home in New York City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Communal Fund, account 3802, (jcfny.org/charitable-assets-accepted
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.