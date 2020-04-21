

Robert Bruce Condit (Age 79)



Passed away on April 13, 2020 due to respiratory complications of Covid-19.

Bob was born on April 15, 1940 in East Orange, NJ to Albert and Margaret Condit. He spent his formative years in New Jersey before moving to the DC area in 1965. He graduated from Duke University in 1959 and was a lifelong member of Lambda Chi Alpha.

Bob was a beloved and respected teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda, MD, an independent college preparatory boys' school. He served as the upper school counselor and a science teacher from 1966 until his initial retirement in 2001. Bob's connection to Landon remained strong and he returned to serve part time as Community Service head during the 2008-2009 school year.

During Bob's 35-year career at Landon he was a two-time recipient of the School's yearbook dedication, in 1973 and 1990. Bob was at the forefront of Landon's community service program. He encouraged, coordinated and participated in student service projects and successfully made community service a habit for thousands of young Landon men. Bob was involved in the Sex Education Coalition and often spoke at the Making Schools Safe conferences in Baltimore. He was quoted in the 1990 yearbook as saying, "The definition of a successful life is one of service to others."

Besides spending time with family and friends, Bob had a passion for helping others and organized numerous American Red Cross blood drives. He also enjoyed collecting pink flamingos and bears. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness and generosity towards others.

He and his partner, Tom Emig, invested in residential real estate and have managed those properties in VA for many years.

Bob is survived by his life partner of 54 years, Tom Emig, cousins Jim Condit and his wife Karen and their son Tyler as well as cousins Dolores Hess and Sandy Hall, niece Emily Snyder, nephew BJ Fesq and many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Landon School in Bob's name.