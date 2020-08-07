

ROBERT H. CONN, SR.

Robert Conn, Assistant Secretary of the Navy under Reagan, died August 4, 2020 in Boothbay Maine at the age of 95. He was a naval aviator with advanced degrees in computer science and business management, assigned as a Captain under the Navy Comptroller to prepare the Navy's budget and reports. He retired from the Navy in 1972 and worked for Arthur Andersen as Manager of the Federal Liaison Division until 1981 when he was nominated and approved as Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy. In 1984 he was reappointed as Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management) and held that office through 1988. His wife Virginia Inness-Brown predeceased him in 2011. His wife Meredith Mitchell survives him along with his five children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial service, 11 a.m., Friday, August 21 at Boothbay Baptist Church.



