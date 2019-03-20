CONNERTON ROBERT J. CONNERTON Robert J. Connerton, retired General Counsel of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA), died March 18, 2019 after a long illness. His career as a union attorney spanned over 50 years, beginning in 1953 when he joined the labor movement as LIUNA's Assistant General Counsel. In 1964, Mr. Connerton was named LIUNA General Counsel and served in that capacity until 1995. Born in Scranton, PA in 1926, Mr. Connerton attended the Virginia Military Institute as part of the Army Specialized Training Program before entering active duty in 1944. He served in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Reconnaissance Battalion of the 2nd Armored Division in Europe, including in the Allied liberation of Belgium and in the Battle of the Bulge. After he was honorably discharged from the military, he earned a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Scran- ton in 1949, and a J.D. from George Washington University Law School in 1952. He began his legal career in the Solicitor's Office of the U.S. Department of Labor. He was a lifelong member of the 2nd Armored Division Association and the DC Friends of Ireland. Mr. Connerton is survived by his wife, Phillis Payne; three daughters, Terry Connerton (Tony Martucci), Patrice Connerton and Adriane Connerton; four grandchildren, Daniel Pomerleano (Diane Vernizeau), David Pomerleano, Tommy Martucci, and Maria Martucci; one great-grandchild, Jason Pomerleano; his brother John "Jack" Connerton; and many devoted nephews and nieces who were a constant source of support to him in his last illness. He was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Connerton; two daughters, Peggy Connerton and Michele Connerton; and siblings, Joseph Connerton, Mary Connerton Collins and Gerald Connerton. Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda MD, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A celebration Mr. Connerton's life will be held at River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 6301 River Road in Bethesda, MD on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. Remembrances in Mr. Connerton's honor may be made to the Terence J. O'Sullivan LIUNA Charitable Foundation, 905 16th Street, NW, Washington DC 20006; the Labor Heritage Foundation (https://www.laborheritage.org/ [laborheritage.org]) or the Sibley Hospital Foundation (Club Memory), 5255 Loughboro Road, NW, Washington, DC 20016. Please view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com Please view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT CONNERTON.
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
(301) 652-2200
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 20, 2019