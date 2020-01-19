The Washington Post

ROBERT COON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT COON.
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Fairfax Presbyterian Church
10723 Main Street
Fairfax, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Robert G. Coon, Ph.D.  

On January 15, 2020, Robert G. Coon, Ph.D., died peacefully on his 94th birthday surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Louella Lynnwood "Lynn" Pitsenbarger Coon. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle D. Coon, his sister, Marilyn J. Howlett, brother-in-law, Henry Pitsenbarger, sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Sheldon Propst, a large extended family made up of many nieces and nephews and their spouses, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and many life-long friends - all who loved him dearly. All are invited to celebrate his life on January 25, 2020, 1 p.m. at Fairfax Presbyterian Church, 10723 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22030 with a reception for all to follow in the church's Fellowship Hall. Contributions may be made in his honor to FACETS,10700 Page Avenue, Building B, Fairfax, VA 22030, or Stand Up to Cancer at standuptocancer.org. Online guestbook can be found at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.