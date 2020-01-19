Robert G. Coon, Ph.D.
On January 15, 2020, Robert G. Coon, Ph.D., died peacefully on his 94th birthday surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Louella Lynnwood "Lynn" Pitsenbarger Coon. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle D. Coon, his sister, Marilyn J. Howlett, brother-in-law, Henry Pitsenbarger, sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Sheldon Propst, a large extended family made up of many nieces and nephews and their spouses, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and many life-long friends - all who loved him dearly. All are invited to celebrate his life on January 25, 2020, 1 p.m. at Fairfax Presbyterian Church, 10723 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22030 with a reception for all to follow in the church's Fellowship Hall. Contributions may be made in his honor to FACETS,10700 Page Avenue, Building B, Fairfax, VA 22030, or Stand Up to Cancer at standuptocancer.org
. Online guestbook can be found at