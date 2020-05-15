ROBERT JOHN CORCORAN (Age 82)
Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away peacefully May 7, 2020. Bob is survived by his loving wife Jane Anne, son Kevin (Cynthie), daughter Kristi (Dean) Hullings, and six grandchildren - Tayler, Kameryn, and Raegan Corcoran and Zachary, Joshua (Haile), and Jacob Hullings. Bob's surviving sister Nancy (Jim) McFadden still resides in Wilmington, DE. Bob enjoyed his long career of over 40 years as a Patent Attorney with the US Patent & Trademark Office and continued teaching at the Patent Academy after retirement. The family will be having a private funeral Mass. A wake with social distancing limitations will be held at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on May 16 A memorial service for Bob will be held at a later time. Until then, memories, photos, and condolences may be shared at Bob's memorial website and online guestbook at www.RememberingBobCorcoran.com
, where a link to view the streamed funeral Mass will also be posted. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to Saint Andrew Apostle Catholic Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902 or to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr., Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.