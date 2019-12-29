ROBERT EMMET COWLEY, JR.
(Age 94)
On Friday, December 27, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Anne Marie Cowley; father of Robert E. Cowley III, Rear Admiral, USN (Ret.) and wife, Kathy of Springfield, VA, Donald Michael Cowley, and wife, Rachel of Keller, TX, Mary Alice Spiegel, and her late husband, Lawrence of East Sandwich, MA, James Edward Cowley, and wife, Karen of Bridgewater, NJ, Elizabeth Anne Cowley of Tampa, FL, Joseph Patrick Cowley, and wife, Julie of Bettendorf, IA, John Paul Cowley, and wife, Carol of Sachse, TX, and Cathleen Cowley Kronopolus, and husband, Louis of Silver Spring, MD; grandfather of 19; great-grandfather of 12; and great-great-grandfather of one. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Rd., Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Missionary Society of St. Columban, 1902 N. Calhoun, St. Columbans, NE 68056 or at www.columban.org