

Robert Kent Cox



Of Lake Frederick, VA, passed away in Washington, DC on August 30, 2019 from a fatal heart attack after doing something he loved, cycling to work.

Robert was born in Kansas City, MO on June 6, 1959, son of George W. Cox, Jr. and Sheila (Kent) Cox. He taught history at St. Teresa's Academy in Kansas City. He moved to NY to attend Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University with the aim of entering into public interest law. There he met his loving wife, Wendy Cook, and they gave birth to their son Satchel Cox. Satchel was a later-in-life miracle baby, with the help of IVF. The family briefly lived in Syracuse, NY, where Robert worked for Legal Aid Society. They moved to Northern Virginia 13 years ago when Robert was offered a position as attorney for the Social Security Administration. In 2012, he was promoted to the position of Administrative Law Judge, and later to Division Chief Administrative Appeals Judge.

Robert was admired within the SSA, where he was known for integrity, generosity and fairness. This carried through in all aspects of his life. Robert was a devoted father, husband, brother, son, and uncle. Robert was an avid cyclist, biking an average of 40 miles per day, and loved fishing with his son and suffering through the mixed fortunes of the Kansas City Royals.

Robert is survived by his wife Wendy Cook; son Satchel; parents George W. and Sheila Cox; brother George W. (Chip) Cox III; sister Laura Cox; niece Katie Sowder, and nephew Andy Eschbacher.

There will be a casual memorial service for Robert on September 21, 2019, at home. Please contact the family for details.